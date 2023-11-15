Rotel has revealed a new stereo integrated amplifier, the RAS-5000, complete with built in streaming and HDMI ARC. It’s an all-in-one component equipped with a massive linear power supply, featuring a custom toroidal transformer, allowing 220W of Class AB power to be delivered into 4ohms or 140W into 8ohms.

The power supply was specially selected to deliver ultra-low noise power to all circuits. It also has large current reserves for the amplifier output transistors, ensuring audio comes with deep, controlled bass energy and fidelity.

The amplifier can play music at the highest quality from Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2, TIDAL Connect, Qobuz, and thousands of internet radio stations. It’s also Roon-Ready, and does this while expanding connectivity options, integrating HDMI ARC.

HDMI ARC expands the scope of the device, and provides the highest resolution for TV shows, movies, and games direct from a TV.

There is also a wide range of traditional source inputs, like Coaxial, Optical, RCA Analog, and aptX HD Bluetooth. The PC-USB inputs support PCM, MQA, and MQA Studio decoding.

The Rotel RAS-5000 also features a premium ESS DAC supporting up to 32bit/384kHz PCM digital playback.

Beginning this November, it will be available globally, in black and silver finishes, for $2,999 USD / €2,999 / £2,799. Australian pricing is still to be announced.