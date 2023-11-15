Tipster @Tech_Reve has spilled the tea that Apple will massively upgrade its personal assistant, Siri, with AI at WWDC 2024.

According to the leak, Apple has employed a large language model (LLM) to “completely revamp Siri into the ultimate virtual assistant”.

Predictions that the new, more intelligent Siri in development will be revealed at Apple’s big annual software-focused event next summer.

By our calculations, the shiny, new, improved Siri won’t be released with the iPhone 16 range in early fall next year.

We’ve heard AI-based reworking rumours of Siri before, like when The Information asserted that Apple was pumping millions of dollars into making Siri much more intelligent, but these rumours were never substantiated.

Adding to these claims, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman shared that Apple was incorporating generative AI into its devices after many of its competitors had already done so.

Siri had been a trailblazer, but since its launch, it has been unloved and has mostly stayed the same since it was added to the iPhone.

Competing assistants from other tech titans such as Google and Amazon have been more evolved and then Microsoft’s employing ChatGPT, has made things more interesting by disrupting the entire space.

Apple has no choice but to evolve and incorporate AI to give Siri a boost or risk of being left behind its rivals.