HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple To Reveal Major AI Siri Update At WWDC 2024

Apple To Reveal Major AI Siri Update At WWDC 2024

By | 15 Nov 2023

Tipster @Tech_Reve has spilled the tea that Apple will massively upgrade its personal assistant, Siri, with AI at WWDC 2024.

According to the leak, Apple has employed a large language model (LLM) to “completely revamp Siri into the ultimate virtual assistant”.

Predictions that the new, more intelligent Siri in development will be revealed at Apple’s big annual software-focused event next summer.

By our calculations, the shiny, new, improved Siri won’t be released with the iPhone 16 range in early fall next year.

We’ve heard AI-based reworking rumours of Siri before, like when The Information asserted that Apple was pumping millions of dollars into making Siri much more intelligent, but these rumours were never substantiated.

Adding to these claims, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman shared that Apple was incorporating generative AI into its devices after many of its competitors had already done so.

Siri had been a trailblazer, but since its launch, it has been unloved and has mostly stayed the same since it was added to the iPhone.

Competing assistants from other tech titans such as Google and Amazon have been more evolved and then Microsoft’s employing ChatGPT, has made things more interesting by disrupting the entire space.

Apple has no choice but to evolve and incorporate AI to give Siri a boost or risk of being left behind its rivals.



About Post Author
Group Editor
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Humane Attempts To Revolutionise Tech With New Ai Pin
Google Maps Gains AI Improvements
Alphabet CEO Exposes Secrets In Google’s Legal Battle
Samsung Paid Billions To Prop Up Google Services
Apple Gets 36% of Revenue in Google Search Payout
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Beware Of Black Friday Deals: Study Finds 1.4M Aussies Scammed
Latest News
/
November 15, 2023
/
Uniden Launches Next-Gen Handheld Radio Series
Latest News
/
November 15, 2023
/
New xMEMS Micro Speaker Uses Navy Sonar Tech
Latest News
/
November 15, 2023
/
Humane Attempts To Revolutionise Tech With New Ai Pin
Latest News
/
November 15, 2023
/
Google Maps Gains AI Improvements
Latest News
/
November 15, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Beware Of Black Friday Deals: Study Finds 1.4M Aussies Scammed
Latest News
/
November 15, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
In a new study commissioned by ING, 92% of Black Friday shoppers say they will be vigilant not to fall...
Read More