Home > Latest News > Pro-Ject Reinvents 1999 Deck With New Turntable

Pro-Ject Reinvents 1999 Deck With New Turntable

By | 15 Nov 2023

Pro-Ject’s latest record player takes a note from a deck that was released in 1999, albeit with modern components and engineering techniques.

Called the Perspective Final Edition, it’s a fresh take on the ‘6.9 Perspective,’ which launched the company into the high-end space.

The new version will look to repeat the success of the previous version, costing £1299, with US and Australian pricing still to come. It’s a limited edition model of 400 pieces and will retail exclusively at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision in the UK. Australian distributors still to be named.

The ‘Final Edition’ naming refers to an all-new line of Pro-Ject turntables that “pays homage to its illustrious past.” This device will be the first of the range.

The old Perspective had a tonearm and platter on a sub-chassis spring isolated from the main chassis. The new version has a transparent base, a decoupled sub-chassis, and three adjustable springs, preventing unwanted vibrations from transferring to the needle. It rests on height-adjustable spikes.

It also has an included electronic speed-switch controlled two-speed motor, which replaces the multi-motor solution which allowed vinyl to spin at different tempos.

There is a new cartridge at the end of the 9-inch, carbon-fibre tonearm, the Ortofon 2M Bronze, retailing for £365. Australian pricing still to come.

Completing the package is a dust cover, and personalised certificate of ownership. The device goes on sale this month in the UK, with Australian availability not yet revealed. Users can also request a serial-numbered plaque for the deck.



