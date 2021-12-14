HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Robotics Stocks Surge As Samsung Prepare To Show At CES

Robotics Stocks Surge As Samsung Prepare To Show At CES

By | 14 Dec 2021

Robotic tech firms in South Korea are benefitting from reports that Samsung Electronics is setting up a new team solely dedicated to the robotics business, with shares surging overnight.

As reported by the Korea Herald, Yujin Robot, a company with thirty years in robotics, saw a 30 percent jump in its stock price, while Robotis, Hyulim Robot, and Robostar all saw stocks jump by close to 20 per cent each.

Samsung is the nation’s largest tech company, and will be unveiling its latest line of robots at CES early next month. It set up a robotics task force last year, which will now be expanded into a dedicated business division.

The company has confirmed it is holding a feasibility study to assess the business potential of its robotics technologies.

 

