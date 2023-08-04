HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Roblox Gains “Well Over” A Million Downloads On Quest VR Headsets

Roblox Gains “Well Over” A Million Downloads On Quest VR Headsets

By | 4 Aug 2023

Last week, Roblox launched in open beta on Meta’s Quest VR headsets, and it has since been downloaded “well over” one million times, suggesting a potential popularity for the app, with Meta also selling almost 20 million headsets.

Roblox and Meta positioned this beta as a way for developers to test and optimise experiences for Quest headsets.

There is expected to be a more detailed update about Meta’s VR efforts at the upcoming Code 2023 event at the end of September.



