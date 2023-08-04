Nintendo Brings Wii U Versions of Mario Kart 8 & Splatoon Online Again
Nintendo has started bringing ‘Mario Kart 8’ and ‘Splatoon’ Wii U versions back online from August 3rd, after an issue was fixed.
Offline since March, due to a “vulnerability related to online play,” the company is still to release details about said vulnerability, but reports suggest it was likely one allowing a bad actor to take over a console by connecting to it online.
In order to play the two games online now, users need to download a new update. The company have also noted if more issues arise, it may need to discontinue online multiplayer “at short notice.”