HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Nintendo Brings Wii U Versions of Mario Kart 8 & Splatoon Online Again

Nintendo Brings Wii U Versions of Mario Kart 8 & Splatoon Online Again

By | 4 Aug 2023

Nintendo has started bringing ‘Mario Kart 8’ and ‘Splatoon’ Wii U versions back online from August 3rd, after an issue was fixed.

Offline since March, due to a “vulnerability related to online play,” the company is still to release details about said vulnerability, but reports suggest it was likely one allowing a bad actor to take over a console by connecting to it online.

In order to play the two games online now, users need to download a new update. The company have also noted if more issues arise, it may need to discontinue online multiplayer “at short notice.”



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Nintendo Pull Mario Kart 8 And Splatoon From Online Play
Nintendo Launches Mario 35th Birthday Blitz
Mario Kart Tour Adds Real-Time Multiplayer Mode
Nintendo Switch Things Around, Investors Optimistic
Nintendo Switch It Up, Adding 22 SNES Games
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Lag In Apple AirTag Release Leaked
Latest News
/
August 4, 2023
/
Microsoft Begins Testing On Replacement For Xbox Live Gold
Latest News
/
August 4, 2023
/
Roblox Gains “Well Over” A Million Downloads On Quest VR Headsets
Latest News
/
August 4, 2023
/
Online Retailers Who Thrived During Covid Face Tougher Times
Latest News
/
August 4, 2023
/
Instagram Assists With Spam DMs
Latest News
/
August 4, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Lag In Apple AirTag Release Leaked
Latest News
/
August 4, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Last released in 2021, Apple AirTags tracker fans will need to wait until the end of 2024, according to a...
Read More