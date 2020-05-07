HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > Rise Of Online Shopping: Paypal Adds 7.4 Million Accounts In April

Rise Of Online Shopping: Paypal Adds 7.4 Million Accounts In April

By | 7 May 2020
, , ,

As consumers are largely restricted to shopping online, PayPal has witnessed massive growth, adding 20.2 million new active accounts in Q1 2020 and 7.4 million in April alone. For context, PayPal added 28 million active accounts over the whole of 2019.

The total number of active PayPal accounts now stands at over 332 million.

“As our platform sees record increases in both new customer accounts and transactions, it is clear that PayPal’s products are more important and relevant than ever before,” said Dan Schulman, PayPal President and CEO. “The strength of our customer value proposition combined with the acceleration of digital payments adoption significantly accelerated in April, with increased demand and engagement.”

Source: PayPal Q1 2020 Earnings Report

Total payment volume increased by 19% in Q1, totalling $191 billion. As a result, the company’s net revenues rose by 13% year-on-year to $4.62 billion.

In April the total payment volume rose by roughly 22% to $68 billion, and the number of payment transaction increased by 20% to 1.2 billion. PayPal noted particularly strong growth in electronics, video and gaming.

On the back of this strong growth, PayPal is forecasting revenue to grow by 13% in Q2. However, given the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 crisis the company is withdrawing its full year 2020 revenue and earnings guidance.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , , ,
You may also like
Customers Hungry For New Smartwatches: Q1 Shipments Up 20%
NBN Warn Scam Rise Amid Work From Home, Data At Risk
What Happened To Harvey Norman’s Paul English? The Nine Network Know
Big W Leads Late Night Retail Return
Demand For Rental E-Bikes Surges
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Microsoft Launch ‘Surface Earbuds’ For $320
Latest News Microsoft Sound
/
May 7, 2020
/
Customers Hungry For New Smartwatches: Q1 Shipments Up 20%
Coronavirus Latest News Smartwatches
/
May 7, 2020
/
Leaked: New Ultra-Powerful Samsung Phone
Hardware Latest News Samsung
/
May 7, 2020
/
Dicker Data Raising $50M For Expansion
Industry Latest News
/
May 7, 2020
/
Microsoft Taking Pre-Orders For New Surface Go 2 Tablet
Latest News Microsoft Tablets
/
May 7, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Microsoft Launch ‘Surface Earbuds’ For $320
Latest News Microsoft Sound
/
May 7, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Microsoft has launched its first pair of true wireless earbuds (‘Surface Earbuds’) in Australia for A$319.95, landing down under on May...
Read More