Ring is releasing a bunch of Quick Replies for its video doorbells, which are all inspired by ‘The Grinch.’

Voiced by James Austin Johnson from ‘Saturday Night Live’ (SNL), the replies can be added to the device through the Ring app.

The user goes to the Devices menu and selects their doorbell. Then, they click Smart Responses and pick Quick Replies. All available options will appear.

See below the six Grinch Quick Replies that are available.

“Huh? A Visitor? To THIS house? MAX! Should I scare them away? (dog barks) Ughhh fine … you’re no fun. They’ll be right there.”

“Oh thank goodness. They’re trying to make me sing songs and bake cookies in there. Me! The Grinch! But now that you’re here — you can do it! They’ll be right there, don’t you move!”

“OooooOoOoo!! Look who it is! Are you stopping by for a bit of festive cheer? Yeah WHATEVER. Yuck. Unfortunately, there is plenty of cheer to go around, but now you can have my portion! They’ll be there in a bit. Enjoy!”

“OK, hello? Hi. (coughing) Seems like they’re having a bit of a SnAFuuuUuuUU with the Roast Beast in there. Woo that is stinging my eyes! (sniffs) TOO MUCH WHO-SAUCE! Sorry, please leave a message.”

“Hello, It’s the Grinch — what do you want? No! Don’t answer that. Instead, please leave a message after the weird sound I’m about to make: (makes sound) OOOEEOWWUUNNGG.”

“(Horrified) Oh m y… Oh my word … there’s just so much paper, and tape, and bows, and smiling. So much laughter! I’ve gotta get out of here! Leave them a message!”

There’s even a Ring video which stars Johnson as The Grinch.

Ring has previously launched a series of Halloween themed Quick Replies as well. The releases are usually limited-time sound effects.