New Ring Stick Pro Camera Now Comes With Radar Built In

By | 21 Sep 2023

Hours after we revealed a new budget range of Arlo security cameras, Amazon has announced a new Ring Stick Pro camera that’s packed with new sensing technology.

Ring designers claim that their new security camera also delivers a more refined and accurate motion alerts, and that users can see more of what’s happening at home.

The big new feature is the addition of radar sensors that will help with detecting motion.

Amazon claims that the radar sensors will help the camera “measure the distance of an object in its field of view.” With that improved sensing, you’ll be able to set more specific areas for the Stick-Up Cam Pro to watch for motion, which could be useful if you want your security camera to keep an eye on a specific spot in your yard.

The Stick-Up Cam Pro also includes Ring’s “Audio Plus” feature, which Amazon says uses two array microphones for “enhanced audio” and echo cancellation.

Stick Up Cam Pro is available for pre-order today at $299 AUD for battery and plug-in on Ring.com and Amazon, and we will ship to customers on October 18. Stick Up Cam Pro Solar is available for pre-order on Ring.com today for $329 AUD and will be available for purchase on Amazon October 18.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
Inside SmartHouse Mag: The Future Of Automation
