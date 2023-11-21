HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Vision Pro Releasing In March

Apple Vision Pro Releasing In March

By | 21 Nov 2023

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Vision Pro is expected to release ‘sometime around March,’ which appears to be a likely timeframe for the pricey headset.

Gurman said Apple had previously planned to launch the Vision Pro in January 2024, but the company is not ready to meet that deadline, instead adjusting its distribution plans while it finalises testing.

It has yet to be confirmed how Apple will sell the Vision Pro, but Gurman predicts it will be by appointment in its retail stores and on its website.

In attempts to maintain control over the rollout, the headset won’t be obtainable with third-party partners.

Apple’s Vision Pro headset is on display at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. June 5, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Because the Vision Pro has a collection of SKUs, such as prescription lenses and numerous sizes of headbands, it can be challenging to keep in stock at most brick-and-mortar stores.

Before the launch of the Vision Pro, Apple has done a good job of preparing by releasing the newest visionOS beta features onboarding materials and ensuring the iOS 17.2 beta for Vision Pro has an AirPlay Receiver and backing for spatial videos on iPhone 15 Pro models.



About Post Author
Group Editor
, , , ,
You may also like
Apple To Reveal Major AI Siri Update At WWDC 2024
Apple Hits The Pause Button On iOS 18
Apple AirTag 2 Delayed To 2025
Screen Mirroring Comes To Apple’s Vision Pro Headset
Amazon 4K Fire Cube Worth The Investment
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Ring Launches Grinch Inspired Quick Replies For Doorbells
Latest News
/
November 21, 2023
/
Hisense Reveals New 110” Mini-LED TV Before CES 2024
Latest News
/
November 21, 2023
/
Amazon’s Free AI Classes Launch To Train & Attract Workers
Latest News
/
November 21, 2023
/
FCC Takes Action Against SIM Swapping & Port-Out Fraud
Latest News
/
November 21, 2023
/
Lenovo Reveals New Affordable Earbuds
Latest News
/
November 21, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Ring Launches Grinch Inspired Quick Replies For Doorbells
Latest News
/
November 21, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Ring is releasing a bunch of Quick Replies for its video doorbells, which are all inspired by ‘The Grinch.’ Voiced...
Read More