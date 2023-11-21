HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Hisense Reveals New 110” Mini-LED TV Before CES 2024

By | 21 Nov 2023

Hisense has given audiences a glimpse of its new 110UX 4K mini-LED TV, which will properly be unwrapped at next year’s CES 2024.

Constructed around the company’s patented ULED X technology, the 110UX 4K TV has a 110-inch (diagonal) screen with 40,000 zones of high-output mini-LED backlighting to create an assessed brightness of 10,000 nits.

Hisense says the newest addition to the ULED X line is claimed to have the best picture quality and draws on smart backlight control to reduce leakage while “measurably elevating” contrast and improving dynamic range.

With the newly developed X-Chipset, artificial intelligence (AI) is employed to identify specific scenes and make alterations to enhance image clearness, contrast, and depth.

Additionally, the 110UX is claimed to cover 95% of the BT.2020 colour space, which Hisense says has a “more advanced quantum dot technology.”

The new 110UX also has an anti-glare film with a 1.28% reflectance rate and “meticulously designed internal panel structure” to lessen ambient light reflection and wash-out, while reducing halos.

Experts are curious if the 110UX is better than the current ULED U8 mini-LED model, which received the worst grading of six 4K models in the high-dynamic range grouping in the New York retailer Value Electronics hosted 2023 Annual TV Shootout.



