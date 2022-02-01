It’s not often, especially as it’s so early in the new year, that we think we have seen what has to be a contender for a product of the year award.

The curious new Samsung device that has seriously caught our attention, looks like a freestanding light you might pick up at Bunnings, which it is, but it’s also a “point-and-play” video projector and smart speaker, all rolled into one.

Called the Samsung Freestyle the device is a small portable cylindrical projector that’s radically different than anything we have seen from projector Companies in the past, and I suspect it’s set to be a smash hit for the South Korean Company.

The projector can be used in a multitude of ways and is even compatible with power banks that support USB-PD and 50W/20V output or above, so you can take it with you anywhere.

I first saw this product in a tent at CES, then in a desk set up, and finally beamed to a wall where the 100″ display looked as good as more expensive projectors.

Samsung even came up with the novel idea of having spruikers at CES, display an image from the projector to a white board as they mingled among attendees to demonstrate just how flexible the device is.

People couldn’t resist stopping to take a peek and marvel at how good the image was even when powered by a battery.

As a mini DLP projector, the Freestyle can project 1080p high-definition images up to 100 inches (diagonal) almost anywhere with minimal setup.

The light source is a 20,000-hour LED lamp with a rated brightness of 550 nits and you can rotate the can 180 degrees, making it possible to project video onto a wall, ceiling, floor, table — whatever.

A distance of 76 centimetres from the projection surface gets you a 30-inch “screen” moving it 274 centimetres away bumps image size up to 100 inches.

Designed to work from mains power or a battery, this $1,400 projector can be easily packed into a small waterproof, carrying case, and can be operated direct from an Android or iOS mobile phone, it also comes with its own remote and is both versatility and flexibility.

With the stand, the Freestyle is only 18 centimetres long and weighs less than a kilo, making it easy to carry.

Setup is simple as I found out, in the package is a remote control, and all you need to do is connect the device to the Internet.

I chose to use my mobile phone and withing minutes I had Foxtel and Binge streaming to a wall.

The remote comes with Samsung TV software access built in, so you can easily get access to Samsung Smart TV features similar to what is available on Samsung’s Smart TVs.

The built-in streaming services and mirror and casting features are compatible with both Android and iOS mobile devices.

Thanks to auto keystone correction and auto leveling technology, which automatically adjust the image I didn’t have to worry about focusing the display or correcting the position of the display on a wall or ceiling.

Built in auto focus finishes the job, ensuring a clear image to a screen or wall.

This projector even supports HDR10 and HLG high dynamic range (HDR).

Some of the key features of this device are incredibly simple.

Take the stand that can be rotated 180 degrees so that you can project the image both vertically and horizontally.

Ideal for camping or even fixed underneath a shelf in an office, this projector is packed with a lot of display power which is surprising for a device so small.

Described as a first-of-its-kind technology this product delivers optimal viewing and entertainment in a compact form factor like I have never seen before.

Unlike conventional, boxy projectors from the likes of BenQ or Epsom, the Freestyle is a breadth of fresh air when it comes to design, practicality and performance because someone has actually sat down and come up with a really neat new design.

At the rear of the device is a dual passive radiator enabling a clean and deep bass, and its 360-degree sound radiation technology is extremely clear for such a small device.

And if you want a big sound experience or you want to connect the device to a pair of Samsung Galaxy buds all you do is go to Bluetooth pairing and connect to your buds.

And for those who love a little mood lighting a bit like the old Philips Ambilight the Freestyle also provides mood lighting effects via a translucent lens cap that comes with the projector.

Also built in is far-field voice control, allowing users to choose their favorited voice assistants when using the device hands-free.

The lens cap turns the Freestyle into a coloured, source of ambient light. An optional waterproof case and portable battery will be available as accessories.

There’s also a physical microphone switch or you can use Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or Samsung’s Bixby assistant to talk to the projector.

Conclusion

This is a cracker product, brilliantly designed it is compact yet powerful, and it does what Samsung claims, delivers a brilliant image to a screen from a device that can easily travel making it ideal for both the home and, a trip away. At $1,400 this Freestyle projector is well worth the money.

Minus

The next step has got to be 4K and I suspect that consumer will jump at an Ultra High Definition version of this device.

Rating 10/10