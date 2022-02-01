HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Western Digital Hires Chip Veteran For Top Job

Western Digital Hires Chip Veteran For Top Job

By | 1 Feb 2022

Western Digital are expanding from hard drives into memory-chips, hiring semiconductor veteran Wissam Jabre as its new CFO and executive vice president.

Jabre comes to the company from Dialog Semiconductor PLC, where he served as CFO for five-and-a-half years. Prior to this, he was corporate vice president of finance at AMD, and held finance roles at NXP Semiconductors.

“Not only is Wissam a deeply experienced financial executive with strong semiconductor and international business experience, he also has technical expertise and shares our values of collaboration and innovation,” Chief Executive David Goeckeler said of the hiring.

Western Digital saw advanced talks with Japanese chipmaker Kioxia stall in October after the latter’s share price took a tumble.

Western Digital reported a revenue leap of 22.6 per cent in the December quarter, although shares fell as Goeckeler warned of “ongoing supply chain disruptions and Covid-related challenges.”



