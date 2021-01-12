Dash cams are quickly becoming an essential piece of tech for everyone’s car.

With a plethora of dashcam products on the market – ranging from the cheap and nasty to high-quality 4K streaming cameras – it is important to know what the right gadget is for your lifestyle.

Most drivers don’t want an obtrusive or confusing camera mounted on their windshield.

A compact, reliable camera which is there when you need it is key.

Enter – the Nextbase 622GW 4K Dash Cam.

I reviewed this $560 Dash Cam after purchasing my little Volkswagen Polo and I was keen to have a Dash Cam to quietly record while I drive round the cramped streets of Sydney’s Inner West.

The Nextbase 622GW is award-winning, and I can certainly see why. It boasts world-class features and adds an important layer of safety to anyone’s vehicle.

Design & Features

The 622GW 4K Dash Cam is pleasantly compact but with a 3-inch wide screen that offers an incredibly clear image of the road ahead.

Just suction-cup the camera to your windscreen with the included mount and it will not shift at all during your journeys.

It comes with a 6-layer f1.3 lens, 3” HD IPS Touch screen, 140-degree viewing angle and built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Amazon Alexa.

The Amazon Alexa feature is particularly useful. Just pair it with your phone and you can ask for map directions via the Dash Cam.

The Dash Cam doesn’t come with a U3 class microSD card, which is required for recording, so this needs to be purchased with product.

The one drawback I have noticed is the Dash Cam cigarette power cable is extremely long (4m) and the product doesn’t work in the car without it. I would have liked a smaller, subtler cord to power the camera.

The cable can be routed and hidden around the windshield using the included tool for a neater installation.

You can also purchase a hardwire kit from Nextbase to provide a permanent power supply to the camera to avoid this issue.

The Dash Cam will start a recording whenever motion is detected, and you can change the settings to have the screen darken after 30 seconds (while still recording) so you aren’t distracted while driving.

You can also quickly take screenshots of important things such as license plates by tapping on the Dash Cam screen – a great feature!

The 622GW has inbuilt GPS to keep track of driver journeys. By partnering with what3words, the Dash Cam can provide users with exact location to a 3m square precision. In the event of an incident, this location can be shared with the emergency services to quickly and precisely locate you.

I was also pleased by the camera’s ability to automatically start recording when the car is started.

The detection is so sensitive it can even tell when I open the driver-side door.

Camera Quality

The Nextbase 622GW has an incredible 4K video resolution and excellent Night Vision mode, and the recorded footage is crystal clear – perfect if you ever need to use it as evidence in a car crash scenario.

The image stabilization technology is also a great addition, ensuring smooth footage even in rocky terrain or pot-hole littered roads.

The camera can film segments in 30-second bursts, and you can also watch time-lapsed recordings after the fact.

You also don’t need to worry about clearing space on your SD card – the camera automatically deletes the oldest file to make space for new recordings. This way you never run out of space and have plenty of driving data saved.

The 622GW also comes with an integrated mic and speaker which can record sound – ideal if you get yourself in a sticky situation and need audio evidence!

And when recording in 1080P at 120 FPS, you will also be able to view your video in Super Slow Motion. This feature is ideal to help identify what happens in an incident and capture important details such as number plates.

It should be noted the Nextbase 622GW doesn’t come with a reverse camera, but you can buy a lens to pair it with the Dash Cam.

Verdict

The Nextbase 622GW Dash Cam is a sophisticated and reliable camera. For just over $500, the dash cam is top-tier in terms of camera quality and added features and it is well worth the investment – even just for peace of mind.

9.5/10