JBL has launched a new range of wireless headphones aimed squarely at the business market.

The new Tour Series, which has been honoured at the CES 2021 Innovation Awards, includes the JBL Tour ONE over-ear noise cancelling headphones and JBL Tour Pro+ true wireless earbuds. Each is equipped with adaptive noise cancellation as well as JBL Pro Sound, Adaptive Ambient Aware and TalkThru, plus Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant capability.

The JBL Tour ONE offers 50 hours of total playback time and four-mic technology, and its True Adaptive Noise Cancellation monitors ambient sound to provide the optimum level of noise cancellation for the user’s environment. In addition, Harman’s new Smart Audio Mode can switch between “normal listening”, “music mode” or “video mode” settings.

JBL Tour Pro+ can provide up to 30 hours playback time with the included case, and features Qi wireless charging and a three-mic beamforming array for voice clarity. Its Fast Pair functionality automatically pairs the buds with Android users’ devices as soon as the case is opened.

According to Ralph Santana, Chief Marketing Officer at Harman, the Tour Series offers professionals a choice between two quality headphone formats.

“The Tour Series is dedicated to consumers looking for the best in noise cancelling technology, elegantly designed with business professionals in mind who are constantly on-the-go and taking work calls.

“By launching with two different models, we’re ensuring that all consumers’ preferences are met, whether they prefer the comfort of over-ear cushions or the ease and minimalism provided by true wireless in-ear buds,” he said.

Also honoured with a CES Innovation Award is the latest entry in JBL’s REFLECT series, the JBL Reflect Mini NC TWS true wireless earbuds, which feature an IPX7 waterproof design with up to 21 hours of playtime, as well as active noise cancelling with smart ambient, and fast pairing technology.

The Tour Series will be available in the US from May 30, 2021. The Tour ONE will cost $299.95 USD ($390 AUD) while the JBL Tour Pro+ will cost $199.95 USD ($260 AUD). The Reflect Mini NC TWS will be released in autumn for $149.95 USD ($195 AUD). Official Australian pricing and availability have not yet been announced.