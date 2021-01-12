JBL’s newest portable Bluetooth 5.1 speaker has been revealed, and offers 20 hours of playtime and IP67 water and dust-proofing.

The JBL Charge 5 comes equipped with a racetrack-shaped driver, separate tweeter, and dual passive radiators. Because it is JBL PartyBoost-enabled, it can be connected to other JBL speakers to amplify sound; additionally, its 7500mAh lithium-ion powerbank can charge phones and other devices without interrupting playback.

Andy Tsui, SVP & GM, product development & engineering, general management at Harman, says the Charge 5 sets “a new standard for high-quality sound” both indoors and outdoors.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the next generation of our popular lineup and are beyond excited to offer listeners the unmatched power of JBL Original Pro Sound,” he said.

The JBL Charge 5 will be available starting April for $179.95 USD (around $233 AUD). Official Australian pricing has yet to be revealed.