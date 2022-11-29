A large-format retail centre in Sydney with a number of prized tenants has been sold for $78.9 million.

The 26,000sqm Homemaker Prospect, 30km west of Sydney’s CBD, has been sold to AsheMorgan by Dexus, who bought the development in 2019 for $64.2 million.

The centre contains 28 showrooms tenanted by the likes of The Good Guys, Snooze, Nick Scali, Bing Lee, Fantastic Furniture, Paul’s Warehouse, and Beacon Lighting. 95 per cent of the tenants are national chains.

Last month, AsheMorgan offloaded Sydney’s Crossroads Homemaker Centre to LaSalle Investment Management for $282 million, twice the $140 million it paid for the centre in 2018.