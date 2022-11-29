PowerShades has now teamed up with Crestron Home to integrate their motorized shades in the latter’s OS Operating System.

This integration includes the company’s complete range of AC- and DC-powered, RF, solar-powered, and True PoE motorized shades.

PowerShades offers indoor and outdoor motorized roller shades with a broad range of customization and automation options. Its automation features include setting scenes and schedules, voice control, cloud-based connectivity, mobile app control, etc. which can be set up with the company’s PowerShades Dashboard.

The company’s shades offer numerus benefits. While the indoor ones offer light control with light-filtering or blocking shades, the outdoor shades help maintain heating and cooling whilst repelling pests away.

With the Crestron Home OS platform, homeowners can fix their home’s environment as they wish, with access to lighting, acoustics and entertainment features that enhances their life.