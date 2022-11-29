HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > PowerShades Partners With Crestron Home

PowerShades Partners With Crestron Home

By | 29 Nov 2022

PowerShades has now teamed up with Crestron Home to integrate their motorized shades in the latter’s OS Operating System.

This integration includes the company’s complete range of AC- and DC-powered, RF, solar-powered, and True PoE motorized shades.

 

PowerShades offers indoor and outdoor motorized roller shades with a broad range of customization and automation options. Its automation features include setting scenes and schedules, voice control, cloud-based connectivity, mobile app control, etc. which can be set up with the company’s PowerShades Dashboard.

The company’s shades offer numerus benefits. While the indoor ones offer light control with light-filtering or blocking shades, the outdoor shades help maintain heating and cooling whilst repelling pests away.

With the Crestron Home OS platform, homeowners can fix their home’s environment as they wish, with access to lighting, acoustics and entertainment features that enhances their life.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Crestron Home Update Adds Holiday Scheduling, TV Tuning & Thermostat Support
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Retail Centre With Good Guys, Bing Lee, Sold For $79M
Latest News
/
November 29, 2022
/
Canva Valuation Up; 22% Investor Markup
Latest News
/
November 29, 2022
/
Consumer Confidence Up As Silly Season Begins
Latest News
/
November 29, 2022
/
Meta Fined $277M For Europe’s Data Privacy Breach
Latest News
/
November 29, 2022
/
Pallet Shortages & China Factory Closures Set To Hit Holiday Supply
Latest News
/
November 29, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Retail Centre With Good Guys, Bing Lee, Sold For $79M
Latest News
/
November 29, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
A large-format retail centre in Sydney with a number of prized tenants has been sold for $78.9 million. The 26,000sqm...
Read More