HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Research Shows SmartHouse Tech Demand Surging

Research Shows SmartHouse Tech Demand Surging

By | 15 Feb 2022

The connected home market is booming, with nearly two thirds of Australian households having at least one IOT (Internet Of Things) product at the end of 2021, according to research by emerging technology analyst firm Telsyte.

With more time spent at home and awareness of products growing, more than one million homes adopted [email protected] products such as smart speakers, smart lighting and smart security cameras from the likes of Arlo since 2020.

Now in its ninth year, the Telyste study found sales of such products reached $1.7 billion in 2021. It is expected to hit $4.4 billion by 2025.

The fastest growing categories included smart security lighting, up 50 per cent, installation services, up 40 per cent, and smart speakers, up 28 per cent.

Telyste suggest smart speakers are a gateway for the market, with 2.9 million (29%) Australian homes with at least one. Google and Amazon lead the market with more than 80 per cent combined installed base share.

There is a growing desire for home improvement through tech, with invested adopters housing more than five different types of [email protected] products, with two thirds of their smart home budget focused on convenience and better connectivity.

This ranks next to 45 per cent among potential adopters.

This leaves the smart household appliances market set for a continuing boom, with new business models such as subscription services potentially emerging this segment.

As for lower cost categories such as robot vacuums, one in 10 Aussie households have already adopted, and 51 per cent of consumers have unsurprisingly indicated interest in a home that “automatically” cleans itself.

Meanwhile, the average number of connected devices in homes is set to rise from 20.5 in 2021 to 33.8 by 2025.

The lounge and kitchen are the rooms on top of consumers’ list to “modernise”.

On top of all this growth, smart energy homes are helping generate demand for electric vehicles, with 16 per cent of consumers already interested in new concepts around the future family car.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Google Says 2FA Halved Gmail Hacks
Microsoft Goes After Disgruntled Google Customers
Warner/Discovery Merger Approved, As Foxtel Locks In Local Deal
Amazon To Lift Base Salary Of Senior OZ Exec’s To A$491,000
Which OZ Distributor Was So Concerned About Their Reputation That They Lied To Google?
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Seven Boss Wants Tennis Back, Prepared To Ditch Cricket
Latest News
/
February 15, 2022
/
Ebay Australia Launches Fulfilment Service For Vendors
Latest News
/
February 15, 2022
/
Female Gamers Overlooked In Music Stakes
Latest News
/
February 15, 2022
/
Seven West Boosts Profits, Won’t Commit To Subscription Model
Latest News
/
February 15, 2022
/
AusPost: $168,000 Bonus Payments Weren’t Bonuses At All
Latest News
/
February 15, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Seven Boss Wants Tennis Back, Prepared To Ditch Cricket
Latest News
/
February 15, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Seven West Media chief executive James Warburton has confirmed reports that he is gunning after the Australian Open broadcast rights,...
Read More