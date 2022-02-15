Ebay Australia has partnered with global logistics from Orange Connex to launch a fulfilment service for its 40,000 local vendors.

The program will launch with two Sydney centres, with others planned for capital cities around Australia.

Ebay Australia’s director of shipping, Hayat Horma said internal research showed that nearly 73 per cent of Aussie businesses believe that marketplaces should also offer fulfilment services.

“We understand that housing, managing stock and delivery in tight timeframes can be challenging for growing a business – especially as e-commerce continues to accelerate and consumers expect faster and more seamless experiences,” Horma said.

Ebay’s fulfilment service will offer competitive rates, fast shipping, end-to-tracking and enhanced seller protection.

It will be full integrated into Ebay.