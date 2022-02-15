HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Ebay Australia Launches Fulfilment Service For Vendors

Ebay Australia Launches Fulfilment Service For Vendors

By | 15 Feb 2022

Ebay Australia has partnered with global logistics from Orange Connex to launch a fulfilment service for its 40,000 local vendors.

The program will launch with two Sydney centres, with others planned for capital cities around Australia.

Ebay Australia’s director of shipping, Hayat Horma said internal research showed that nearly 73 per cent of Aussie businesses believe that marketplaces should also offer fulfilment services.

“We understand that housing, managing stock and delivery in tight timeframes can be challenging for growing a business – especially as e-commerce continues to accelerate and consumers expect faster and more seamless experiences,” Horma said.

Ebay’s fulfilment service will offer competitive rates, fast shipping, end-to-tracking and enhanced seller protection.

It will be full integrated into Ebay.

 



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Instagram Creating Marketplace To Connect Brands With Influencers
Kogan Admits Coronavirus Imput Will Hurt Business
Facebook Marketplace Threatens eBay, Gumtree
Amazon Charging Sellers $5k For Human Customer Service Guarantee
Kogan Profit Up 22%, House Brand Sales Soar
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Seven Boss Wants Tennis Back, Prepared To Ditch Cricket
Latest News
/
February 15, 2022
/
Research Shows SmartHouse Tech Demand Surging
Latest News
/
February 15, 2022
/
Female Gamers Overlooked In Music Stakes
Latest News
/
February 15, 2022
/
Seven West Boosts Profits, Won’t Commit To Subscription Model
Latest News
/
February 15, 2022
/
AusPost: $168,000 Bonus Payments Weren’t Bonuses At All
Latest News
/
February 15, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Seven Boss Wants Tennis Back, Prepared To Ditch Cricket
Latest News
/
February 15, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Seven West Media chief executive James Warburton has confirmed reports that he is gunning after the Australian Open broadcast rights,...
Read More