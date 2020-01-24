HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Reports: Samsung Working On ‘Quick Share’, Similar To Apple’s AirDrop

Reports: Samsung Working On ‘Quick Share’, Similar To Apple’s AirDrop

By | 24 Jan 2020
, , , ,

Korean-based electronics giant, Samsung, is reportedly working on a similar feature to Apple’s AirDrop.

The new feature, tipped to be called Quick Share, will enable users to share files, such as photos and videos, between Galaxy phones, according to XDA Developers.

The tech news site received the feature’s APK but were unable to complete a transfer, something that has been put down to their devices not being supported.

Additionally, XDA Developers speculate the feature will be supported by the upcoming Galaxy S20 flagship range – set to be launched on February 11 at its Unpacked Event in San Francisco.

Quick Drop is also supposedly set to include a cloud aspect, which will separate it from Apple’s AirDrop, allowing files of up to 1GB to be temporarily stored in the Samsung Cloud, according to XDA Developers.

Then files can be streamed to Samsung Smart Things devices or downloaded onto another device.

Samsung has declined to comment.

(Isabel Infantes / EMPICS Entertainment)

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Leak: Samsung Galaxy S20 Pricing
Low Cost iPhone & Scissor Switch Keyboards For iPads
Google Finds Security Flaws In Apple’s Safari Browser
COMING SOON: Samsung Announces ‘Game Changing’ Galaxy Book S
Samsung Expands Smart Appliances Portfolio At KBIS 2020
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Leak: Samsung Galaxy S20 Pricing
Industry Latest News Leaks
/
January 24, 2020
/
First Look: Spotify’s Mysterious Music Streaming Gadget, Car Thing
Amazon Apple Communication
/
January 24, 2020
/
Review: House of Marley Exodus ANC, SmartHouse Award Winning Headphones Just Got Even Better
Accessories Amazon Alexa Bluetooth
/
January 24, 2020
/
New Pentax Lens Unleashes Compact Zoom Power
Camera Industry Latest News
/
January 24, 2020
/
BREAKING NEWS: Massive Sonos Backdown CEO Pleads Angry Customers
Breaking News Latest News Sales & Marketing
/
January 24, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Leak: Samsung Galaxy S20 Pricing
Industry Latest News Leaks
/
January 24, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Yet another leak has struck Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone range, just three weeks out from their first Unpacked of 2020....
Read More