Reports: Samsung Working On ‘Quick Share’, Similar To Apple’s AirDrop

Korean-based electronics giant, Samsung, is reportedly working on a similar feature to Apple’s AirDrop.

The new feature, tipped to be called Quick Share, will enable users to share files, such as photos and videos, between Galaxy phones, according to XDA Developers.

The tech news site received the feature’s APK but were unable to complete a transfer, something that has been put down to their devices not being supported.

Additionally, XDA Developers speculate the feature will be supported by the upcoming Galaxy S20 flagship range – set to be launched on February 11 at its Unpacked Event in San Francisco.

Quick Drop is also supposedly set to include a cloud aspect, which will separate it from Apple’s AirDrop, allowing files of up to 1GB to be temporarily stored in the Samsung Cloud, according to XDA Developers.

Then files can be streamed to Samsung Smart Things devices or downloaded onto another device.

Samsung has declined to comment.