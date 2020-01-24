Leak: Samsung Galaxy S20 Pricing

Yet another leak has struck Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone range, just three weeks out from their first Unpacked of 2020.

The latest leak this week has seen fresh renders emerge online, alongside some alleged pricing.

Both 91Mobiles and Twitter leaker Ishan Agarwal have reported similar pricing leaks for the S20 range – including the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra 5G.

Similar to last year’s pricing leaks for the Note 10, they’re all in pounds only.

The high-end S20 Ultra 5G is reportedly starting at €1,349 for the 128GB version in Cosmic Black, Cosmic Grey or Cloud Blue. The 512GB version is set to €1,549.

Also revealed by the renders is a 2.5D glass display speculated to be around 6.7-inches, as opposed to the 3D curved design previously featured on flagships over recent years.

Pricing for the S20+ 5G is said to be €1,099, which will have the same colour options as the S20 Ultra. The S20+ will have four sensors, including a 12MP main, 64MP telephoto and 12MP ultra-wide lens.

It’s speculated to roll out with a 6.7-inch 2.5D display.

Finally, the regular S20 will start at €899 for the 4G and €999 for the 5G model. But it has slightly different colour options to other models in the range – Cloud Pink, Cloud Blue and Cosmic Grey.

It’s not been confirmed that Australian markets will receive all colour options.

Additionally, it will have the same camera setup as the S20+, but without the ToF sensor. It’s also expected to have a 6.2-inch 2.5D display.