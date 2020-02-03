Ready To Play? Atari To Open Video Game-Themed Hotel

Arcade game company, Atari, is set to open a chain of game-themed hotels.

The video game titan, whose classic titles include ‘Ninja Golf,’ ‘Rollercoaster Tycoon Adventures’ and ‘Star Raiders,’ revealed this week that its first hotel will be unveiled in Phoenix this autumn.

Fred Chesnais, CEO of Atari, said: ‘We are thrilled to partner with GSD Group and True North Studio to build the first-ever Atari branded hotels across the United States. Together we’ll build a space that will be much more than just a place to stay.

‘Atari is an iconic global brand that resonates with people of all ages, countries, cultures and ethnic backgrounds and we cannot wait for our fans and their families to enjoy this new hotel concept.’

The company admits the hotel will look like regular buildings from the outside, except for iconic glowing red strips of red light outlining the Atari logo running down one side of the building.

Drawing inspiration from films like Steven Spielberg’s ‘Ready Player One,’ rooms will feature décor featuring retro or futuristic aesthetics, GSD Group CEO Shelly Murphy told CNN.

Design and development of the hotel chain is fronted by GSD Group but will also include help from ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ producer Napoleon Smith III.

‘When creating this brand-new hotel concept, we knew that Atari would be the perfect way to give guests the “nostalgic and retro meets modern” look and feel we were going for,’ Smith said in a statement.

‘Let’s face it, how cool will it be to stay inside an Atari?’

The Phoenix hotel is anticipated to open in two years, with more locations being planned for Las Vegas, Seattle, San Francisco, San Jose California, Austin, Texas, Denver and Chicago.

Additionally, some locations will include venues that will host esports events, according to Atari.