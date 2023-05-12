Modelling done by the Reserve Bank last September and only now released under a FOI request shows that Australia is at an 80 per cent risk of falling into a recession.

The modelling used a scenario where the interest rate would peak at 4.8 per cent, with the stated RBA goal of inflation returning to the RBA’s target of 2-3 per cent by the end of 2024.

RBA analysts calculated the likelihood of recession using three speeds, the ‘steady rise’ being a slow climb of 25 basis points rise each month before hitting 4.8 per cent in August 2023 – which appears to be where we are headed.

“Like peer countries, Australia is in the midst of a historically rapid monetary policy tightening cycle in response to high inflation,” an internal email written by a Reserve Bank analyst reads.

“Stochastic simulations using the MARTIN model and the August SMP forecasts suggest that there is a one in two chance Australia ends up on the ‘narrow path’ – where inflation returns to target without requiring a recession.

“In contrast, a probit model that incorporates longer‐run historical data estimates recession risk to be much higher, at 65 to 80 per cent.”