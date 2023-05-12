HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Shipping Delays Impact 70% Of Consumers

Shipping Delays Impact 70% Of Consumers

By | 12 May 2023

70 per cent of consumers have experienced a shipping delay in the last six months, according to a new ‘State of Shipping and Returns’ survey.

The survey, conducted by supply chain solutions company Korber, polled 2,200 customers across Australia, UK, Germany, France, US, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

58 percent of respondents said they have relayed their shipping delay difficulties to someone else or left a negative online review, while 40 percent of respondents said they would be less likely to buy from the seller online and in-store.

35 per cent of respondents were not provided with a reason for the delay in deliver.

“In an era where consumers can amplify their displeasure quickly, one bad customer experience can be just as painful for the business,” Korber explains in the report.

“For many of today’s digital shoppers, there is nothing more painful than a shipping delay.”



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Officeworks Opens First Purpose-Built Import Distribution Centre
Maersk Results Show Shipping Volumes, Rates Normalising
Toll Mega Warehouse To Dispatch 37 Million Parcels A Year
Australia Post To Cut 400 Jobs
Australia Post Cutting Hundreds Of Jobs
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

RBA Modelling Shows 80% Likelihood Of Recession
Latest News
/
May 12, 2023
/
BREAKING NEWS: Wentronic Make Offer That Will Take Cellnet Private
Latest News
/
May 12, 2023
/
Meta Removes Facebook Messenger From Apple Watch
Latest News
/
May 12, 2023
/
Intel “Scrambling” for Solutions After Massive Data Breach
Latest News
/
May 12, 2023
/
New Front Load Washer + Dryer Combo Range Unleashed By LG Australia
Latest News
/
May 12, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

RBA Modelling Shows 80% Likelihood Of Recession
Latest News
/
May 12, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Modelling done by the Reserve Bank last September and only now released under a FOI request shows that Australia is...
Read More