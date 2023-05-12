70 per cent of consumers have experienced a shipping delay in the last six months, according to a new ‘State of Shipping and Returns’ survey.

The survey, conducted by supply chain solutions company Korber, polled 2,200 customers across Australia, UK, Germany, France, US, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

58 percent of respondents said they have relayed their shipping delay difficulties to someone else or left a negative online review, while 40 percent of respondents said they would be less likely to buy from the seller online and in-store.

35 per cent of respondents were not provided with a reason for the delay in deliver.

“In an era where consumers can amplify their displeasure quickly, one bad customer experience can be just as painful for the business,” Korber explains in the report.

“For many of today’s digital shoppers, there is nothing more painful than a shipping delay.”