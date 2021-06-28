HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 28 Jun 2021
Chipmaking giant Qualcomm has unveiled its new Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G mobile platform, offering increased clock speed and improved AI performance over its predecessor.

The Plus is the successor to the 888 and will offer AI-enhanced gaming, streaming, and photography, as well as improved performance, speed, and connectivity with a clock speed of up to3.0GHz.

The chip will deliver mobile-first desktop-level power with HDR graphics, said Christopher Patrick, senior vice president and general manager, mobile handset business, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“Our latest flagship Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Mobile Platform will help deliver the premium entertainment, connectivity, and gaming experiences users deserve.

“We’re excited to see OEMs launch with products based on our highest performing platform,” he said.

Phones with the new chip from manufacturers such as Asus, Motorola, and Xiaomi will launch later this year. Sergio Buniac, president, Motorola Mobility, said it will help the company deliver smarter technology.

“The Snapdragon 888 Plus will help us bring the most significant performance and 5G speeds to our consumers,” he said.

Between them, the Snapdragon 888 and Plus power more than 130 devices either announced or in development, including overseas models of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, and a future TCL device.

