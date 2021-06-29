HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Former Dick Smith Boss Now Pocketing Millions After Famously Walking Out

By | 29 Jun 2021

He famously walked out on the shenanigans taking place at retailer Dick Smith telling senior staff “That if they were smart, they should follow him out of the door”.

Now Rod Orrock the former Head of Dick Smith Merchandising and Buying (seen above on the right)  is pocketing millions as the boss of value retailer Best & Less.

Dick Smith finally went broke with debts of over $400M .

Fed up with dodgy sales practises the manipulation of suppliers to get revenue through the door Orrick who was well liked in the industry was snapped up in 2016, to run the value retailer that has just seen retail heavyweight Brett Blundy tip serious money into the business.

the retail group is set to float with a $60m raising and Orrock a massive $1.8M cash bonus.

That’s on top of a further $600,000 in performance rights he’ll be a party to under the group’s long term incentive offer, over and above his $813,000 base salary.

With 245 stores in their network, and a staff of more than 4,000 “besties” there’s plenty riding on the success of the IPO, and we don’t just mean their performance rights claims the Australian newspaper.

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
