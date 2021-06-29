He famously walked out on the shenanigans taking place at retailer Dick Smith telling senior staff “That if they were smart, they should follow him out of the door”.

Now Rod Orrock the former Head of Dick Smith Merchandising and Buying (seen above on the right) is pocketing millions as the boss of value retailer Best & Less.

Dick Smith finally went broke with debts of over $400M .

Fed up with dodgy sales practises the manipulation of suppliers to get revenue through the door Orrick who was well liked in the industry was snapped up in 2016, to run the value retailer that has just seen retail heavyweight Brett Blundy tip serious money into the business.

the retail group is set to float with a $60m raising and Orrock a massive $1.8M cash bonus.

That’s on top of a further $600,000 in performance rights he’ll be a party to under the group’s long term incentive offer, over and above his $813,000 base salary.

With 245 stores in their network, and a staff of more than 4,000 “besties” there’s plenty riding on the success of the IPO, and we don’t just mean their performance rights claims the Australian newspaper.