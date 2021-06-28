HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > McAfee And Samsung Extend Partnership

McAfee And Samsung Extend Partnership

By | 28 Jun 2021
,

McAfee has extended its longstanding partnership with Samsung to provide cross-device security to Samsung PC users through McAfee’s LiveSafe program, which kicks in as soon as the device is turned on.

“Consumers are more connected than ever, and McAfee is dedicated to protecting them online when they shop, bank, share and journey across the internet,” said Pedro Gutierrez, SVP Global Consumer Sales & Operations at McAfee.

“Our partnership with Samsung continues our mission to give consumers peace of mind that their personal data, as well as that of their families and friends, won’t be jeopardised online.”

McAfee Labs own Threats Report, released earlier this month, showed new malware threats came at an average of 688 per minute during the first quarter of 2021.

“At Samsung, we are focused on connecting people – to their families, friends, workplaces and educators, and enriching their digital lives,” said Mincheol Lee, Corporate Vice President and Head of New Computing Business Group at Samsung Electronics.

“We partner with McAfee because of the company’s leadership in personal protection for consumers and history of safeguarding people beyond the device.”

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Samsung’s New Robovac Has World-First 3D Sensor
Samsung Taps PLUS ES To Roll Out 5G Network
Samsung Unveils Three New 5G Chips And An Antenna Radio
Samsung Launches New Flat Gaming Monitors
Samsung To Hold Virtual MWC Event Next Week
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Qualcomm Boosts 5G Performance With Next-Gen Snapdragon
Latest News Qualcomm
/
June 28, 2021
/
Lenovo Launches Next Generation Smart Clock
Latest News Lenovo
/
June 28, 2021
/
Telstra Claims Global 5G Data Transfer Record
Latest News
/
June 28, 2021
/
Amazon Acquires Encryption App Amidst $10B Fight With Pentagon
Communication Industry Latest News
/
June 28, 2021
/
Stan Go To Europe To Crank Up Sport Offering
Latest News
/
June 28, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Qualcomm Boosts 5G Performance With Next-Gen Snapdragon
Latest News Qualcomm
/
June 28, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Chipmaking giant Qualcomm has unveiled its new Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G mobile platform, offering increased clock speed and improved AI...
Read More