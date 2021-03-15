Qantas has begun trialling a digital smartphone app that can verify whether passengers have tested negative to – or been vaccinated against – Covid before they fly internationally.

The airline trialled the system, dubbed “CommonPass”, with the first customer trial involving an international repatriation flight from Frankfurt to Darwin this week, after testing it with crews last month.

CommonPass is one of several apps that have been developed to verify Covid test results, vaccinations and health declarations to government officials or airlines staff.

Qantas is also continuing to assess another app developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which a number of other airlines, including Air New Zealand, are trialling.