Apple 5G Modem Tipped For 2023

By | 15 Mar 2021
Tech analysts are betting on Apple’s custom-designed 5G cellular modem debuting in its 2023 iPhone models.

Analysts from Barclays, Fast Company and Bloomberg said chipmakers Qorvo and Broadcom should be among the companies that benefit from the shift to Apple’s in-house system.

Apple reportedly began developing the modem in 2020, after acquiring the majority of Intel’s smartphone modem business a year earlier to bolster its efforts.

Barclays has said the modem will support both sub-6GHz and mmWave bands of 5G.

The analysts point to 2023 after a 2019 legal settlement between Apple and Qualcomm revealed Apple will use the Snapdragon X60 modem in 2021 iPhones.

This will be followed by the Snapdragon X65 modem in 2022 models.

Apple currently uses Qualcomm modems, including the Snapdragon X55 in iPhone 12 models. The 5G modem is expected to be manufactured by long-time chipmaking partner TSMC.

