Scamwatch has issued a warning to Australians about a fake text that appears to be from Australia Post – but is actually an attempt to steal personal and banking information.

The fake text message tells recipients of a supposedly damaged parcel status report and prompts them to read and resolve the issue by clicking a link.

AusPost warns that, once clicked, the message will lead to a fraudulent interactive parcel management system. This is designed to steal recipients’ personal and financial information.

It said it would never e-mail, call or text individuals, asking for personal information or payment.

However, AusPost and Scamwatch have advised recipients to delete the message – or call IDCARE at 1800 595 160 if they think personal details have been stolen.