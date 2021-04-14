HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > ACCC > Product Safety Recall For SmartHome Device

Product Safety Recall For SmartHome Device

By | 14 Apr 2021
,

Today the ACCC has blown its whistle on the LifeGuard SmartHome IP Dialler, for versions 2.0 and 2.2, with the product being officially recalled as stated on productsafety.gov.au.

This product, sold nationally, is a medical alarm device used to connect alarm monitoring services to residents in their homes.

As found by the Commission, the product’s defect is that the battery may fail and overheat, and the battery casing may melt, potentially leading to a fire.

The ACCC warns of its potential hazard: “If the battery overheats and causes a fire, this increases the risk of serious injury, death and/or property damage.”

The manufacturer of the device, INS LifeGuard, will contact its affected consumers directly, whereupon a return for inspection will be arranged for the product, and necessary repair and/or battery replacement, at no charge to the customer.

