Microsoft Releases Newest Surface Laptop

Microsoft Releases Newest Surface Laptop

By | 14 Apr 2021
Microsoft has unveiled the new Surface Laptop 4 notebook, alongside new gear designed for videoconferencing.

The Surface Laptop 4 will be available in four colours, including a new Ice Blue finish, and will come with a choice of either Intel Core 11th-gen or AMD Ryzen mobile processors. The 3:2 PixelSense touchscreen display will have two size options – 13.5” and 15” – and will feature 201 pixels per inch, a front-facing HD webcam with studio microphones, and Dolby Atmos Omnisonic speakers.

“For almost a decade, Surface has pioneered breakthrough experiences that immerse people in their creative flow, eliminating friction that often exists between people and technology.

“Surface allows people to adapt to new ways of working and creating through innovative and versatile devices that offer premium design and performance, quality typing and trackpads, exceptional cameras and mics, and immersive touchscreen display technologies,” said Microsoft.

Alongside the Surface Laptop 4, Microsoft is releasing the business-focused Microsoft Modern accessories range. This includes the Surface Headphones 2+ for Business (above), which feature an eight-microphone array and 13 levels of active noise cancellation; the Microsoft Modern USB and Wireless Headsets; the Microsoft Modern USB-C Speaker; and the 1080p Microsoft Modern Webcam with HDR. Most of these will come with dedicated Teams buttons.

“Today, as people adapt to a spectrum of unique work environments, we’re responding with a new assortment of audio and video accessories certified for Microsoft Teams and great across all your favorite video conferencing apps.

“Each of these products offers plug-and-play functionality for seamless setup, great audio or video to make you look and sound your best, LED indicators to know your Teams status, and on-device call controls to keep you in the flow,” the manufacturer said.

The Surface Laptop 4 has released today in the US, Canada, and Japan for $999.99 USD, with a rollout to more markets expected in coming weeks; the Australian price will start at $1599 AUD for 13.5″ and $2199 for 15″. The Surface Headphones 2+ will retail for $479.95 AUD, the Modern USB Headset for $85.95 AUD, the Modern Wireless Headset for $151.95 AUD, the Modern USB-C Speaker for $151.95 AUD, and the Modern Webcam for $119.95 AUD.

