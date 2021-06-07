Demand from data centre providers is expected to drive a price increase of solid-state drives over the next few months, and Samsung will be the beneficiaries of this increased demand.

According to the latest report from Taiwan-based market researcher TrendForce, prices of SSDs are expected to leap 10-15 percent during the September quarter, due to cloud service providers in the US expanding their storage offerings.

Samsung products are expected to account for over 50 per cent of these drives purchased by the US; the high level of in-house components the company uses in the SSDs means it can meet the demand.