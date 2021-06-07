HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > LG Renews Its Commitment To ESports

LG Renews Its Commitment To ESports

By | 7 Jun 2021


After a successful 2020 season, LG has announced it will renew its sponsorship of Battle Academy, its esports tournament for high school and college students.

Many of last season’s players were recruited and offered college sponsorships based off their performance during the season.

“Battle Academy’s 2020 launch was an overwhelming success that has given students a new avenue to hone their skills in multiple competitive esports games while attracting interest and even financial assistance from colleges looking to bolster their nascent esports programs and rosters,” said LG’s gaming monitor expert, Aaron Addison.

“As a leading sponsor for the tournament, LG Business Solutions USA provides professional broadcasters to cover the live, online competitions on Twitch, solidifying the series as a force to be reckoned with amid a rapid rise in viewership and general interest.”

As Addison explains, competitive gaming is now a legitimate pathway into college and can open doors to many lucrative careers.

“We are putting more eyes on high school and collegiate esports competitions while informing people of the new career pathways emerging within the growing esports market,” he continues.

“Thanks to LG and our other valued partners we are offering a no-cost-of-entry model that develops an all-inclusive opportunity for students of all backgrounds and provides scholarships with amazing esports gear.”

