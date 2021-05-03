Just days after the appointment of ex-JB Hi-Fi CEO Richard Murray, Premier Investments have decided to refund the $15.6 million it received from the first stage of the JobKeeper payments.

Previously, the company planned to “quarantine” the funds to pay the wages of employees impacted by state lockdowns. They have since decided to reimburse the government instead.

“Subsequent to the ASX release, short snap lockdowns have taken place in Queensland and Western Australia,” the company said.

“During these lockdowns Premier Retail used the “JobKeeper 1″ funds recognised in 1H21 as intended, and in keeping with the Australian Federal Government’s policy of keeping people in jobs, paid the Group’s full time and part time team members their contracted hours whilst they were stood down and unable to attend work.

“Critically, following the lockdowns and upon reopening, increased trading from the combined States has fully offset the cost of supporting our teams through these lockdowns.”

Under Murray’s lead, JB Hi-Fi did not take any of the JobKeeper subsidies.

Despite Harvey Norman’s profits doubling during the pandemic, Gerry Harvey has ignored political pressure to pay back the $22 million his company received from the JobKeeper program.