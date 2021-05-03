Samsung is facing two key losses in the PR and communications arena.

Last week Nick Healy an eight-year veteran at the South Korean Company quit on “good terms” to go back to New Zealand because of a family issue.

The Company has also lost the services of Kathryn Browne (right) the former client strategist for Samsung Australia at Edelman in recent weeks.

She originally joined Edelman as an associate director for Samsung in 2016 before being promoted to the director position in 2018.

Nick Healy who has been an excellent brand PR Manager at Samsung took the reins last year when current head of Shaneez Johnston Head of Corporate Affairs at Samsung Electronics Australia took maternity leave last year.

“Nick Healy departs Samsung Electronics Australia after eight years with the company. He has been an invaluable member of the communications team and we wish him all the very best for the future.

“Nick’s decision is based on him looking to pursue change after a long and positive tenure with the company. He will be missed” said Samsung Management.