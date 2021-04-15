Bowers and Wilkins wants to bring high-quality studio sound to every room in your house, with the new CDA-16 distribution power amplifier.

This thing is a beast. From one sleek component, you can power eight individual rooms with studio sound, with the CDA-16 engineered to control either 16 mono channels, or 8 stereo pairs, compatible with Bowers & Wilkins’ range of custom installation speakers. It’s the ideal hub for your home setup.

The system pumps 50W to each of the 16 channels, with eight pairs of RCA phono inputs for line-level analogue connection making connection a breeze.

Design wise, it is a mere 4.5 cm high, making it perfect for rack installation, or to hide away in your setup.

At $3,299, this is no novice toy, but the CDA-16 will more than impress the audiophile among you.

It will be available in Australia from May 1. Check out all the specs below.

CDA-16 key features: