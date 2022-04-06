1.5 million ‘smart wrist wearables’ were sold in the second half of 2021, up 25 per cent from a year ago.

This is according to the Telsyte Australian Smartphone Wearable Devices Market Study 2022, which says the explosion in sales was driven by the demand for premium health and fitness features.

“The Omicron outbreak contributed to the demand for wearables that have health monitoring features” Telsyte Senior Analyst Alvin Lee says.

With ECG and blood oxygen measurement coming to more and more devices, this demand will only increase.

Not surprisingly, smartwatches make up 70 per cent of all sales in the sector, with the latest Apple Series 7 Watch leading the field, followed by Samsung’s Galaxy Watch4.

Garmin and Fitbit are also major sellers in Australia.