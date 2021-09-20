HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > PlayStation Now Looks To Be Launching In Australia Soon

PlayStation Now Looks To Be Launching In Australia Soon

By | 20 Sep 2021

For reasons that have baffled and angered many Australian gamers, PlayStation Now has never made its way to Australia, despite launching in America way back in 2014.

Eagle-eyed New Zealand gamers have now noticed that Sony Interactive Entertainment has started marketing the service on the New Zealand PlayStation website, which suggests an Australian release is also imminent.

PS Now had its own dedicated page on the NZ PlayStation site, which has since been removed.

It’s been a long time coming, that’s for sure.

