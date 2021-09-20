E-commerce giant Amazon have made a bold move to be seen as ethical, shutting down the online stores of around 600 Chinese brands.

Close to 3000 stores were found to have consistently posted paid or incentivised reviews to sites registered on Amazon, which is a blatant violation of a policy in effect since 2016.

This is the most sweeping action of its kind the company has undertaken, and it has had an effect on some of China’s leading brands.

This move – which has also seen a freeze of the funds of the defaulters – looks to be a sign that Amazon places high regard on running their business as honestly as possible.

However, while Amazon say they will continue to monitor the situation, some of these brands are now simply seeking other online avenues, such as eBay and AliExpress.