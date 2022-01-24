HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Pixel 6A Due In May, Google Add Fitness Support To Pixel 6

By | 24 Jan 2022

Google has been hyping its in-house Tensor chipset, which debuted recently in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro – both of which have recently scored an update (more on that later.)

Rumours are flying that its latest Tensor-powered Pixel phone, the Pixel 6A, will hit the market as soon as May.

This would be an earlier release than usual: both the Pixel 5a and the 4a were released in August. However, back in May 2019, the Pixel 3a was released – with the Google I/O event in May being the most likely launchpad.

The 6A is expected to sport a12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363 as rear camera, with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 ultrawide lens, and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 selfie camera.

If you have bought either of the Pixel 6 series, you probably won’t be in a rush to upgrade the hardware. Luckily, both the flagship and the Pixel 6 Pro just recieved an update, which fixes a bunch of bugs, plus adds Bedtime, Fitness, Timer and Stopwatch toggles for the Google At A Glance widget.

The recently touted Door feature, which will connect your phone to your smart doorbell, isn’t part of the current update – but is expected soon.



