Philips has unveiled its latest range of OLED televisions, which promises images that are 30 per cent brighter than standard OLED televisions.

The new OLED807 range, the successor to last year’s successful OLED806, sports a four-sided Ambilight system for “increased colour detail”, a new OLED EX panel, a 6th Gen P5 AI picture processor, and a 120HZ refresh rate.

The OLED EX is the same panel that will be used in LG’s C2 and G2 televisions, which were announced a few weeks ago. Its ultra-thin build makes the 807 reportedly 4.5mm thinner than the 806 range.

The OLED807 will support HDMI 2.1 features, such as HDMI eARC, VRR support for [email protected], FreeSync Premium and G-Sync, as well as Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10+ Adaptive, HDR10, HLG and sports a IMAX Enhanced certification.

It also supports DTS Play-Fi Home Theatre – one of the first TVs to offer this.

The OLED807 will be available in 48-, 55-, 65- and 77-inch screen sizes, and is due in the first half of 2022.

No pricing is available yet.