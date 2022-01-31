HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Philips Unveils OLED807 4K Range, Promise 30% Brighter

Philips Unveils OLED807 4K Range, Promise 30% Brighter

By | 31 Jan 2022

Philips has unveiled its latest range of OLED televisions, which promises images that are 30 per cent brighter than standard OLED televisions.

The new OLED807 range, the successor to last year’s successful OLED806, sports a four-sided Ambilight system for “increased colour detail”, a new OLED EX panel, a 6th Gen P5 AI picture processor, and a 120HZ refresh rate.

The OLED EX is the same panel that will be used in LG’s C2 and G2 televisions, which were announced a few weeks ago. Its ultra-thin build makes the 807 reportedly 4.5mm thinner than the 806 range.

The OLED807 will support HDMI 2.1 features, such as HDMI eARC, VRR support for [email protected], FreeSync Premium and G-Sync, as well as Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10+ Adaptive, HDR10, HLG and sports a IMAX Enhanced certification.

It also supports DTS Play-Fi Home Theatre – one of the first TVs to offer this.

The OLED807 will be available in 48-, 55-, 65- and 77-inch screen sizes, and is due in the first half of 2022.

No pricing is available yet.

 



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
EXCLUSIVE: Tempo Snares Philips Audio & Accessories From Powermove
Philips Hue Links Up With Spotify, Launches New Range
Ambertech Brings Two New Philips Smart Projectors To Oz
Microsoft Unveils First Gaming Monitors Designed For Xbox
Tempo Brings Hong Kong Fair To OZ & Retailers Love It
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Indi Brings M&K Sounds V+ Subwoofers To Aus Market
Latest News
/
January 31, 2022
/
Sonos Working On Wireless Wi-Fi Headphones
Latest News
/
January 31, 2022
/
Spotify Adds Covid Content Warnings, After Losing $3B
Latest News
/
January 31, 2022
/
Tablet Sales Dropped 25% In Q4 2021
Latest News
/
January 31, 2022
/
Samsung Prep Dual Fold Phone With S Pen Support
Latest News
/
January 31, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Indi Brings M&K Sounds V+ Subwoofers To Aus Market
Latest News
/
January 31, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Indi Imports has unleashed three compact yet massive-sounding subwoofers onto the Australian market: M&K Sounds V15+, V12+ and V10+ models,...
Read More