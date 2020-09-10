Philips has expanded its big-screen console gaming monitor range with the new 55″ 558M1RY, boasting 4K display and Bowers & Wilkins speakers.

The product will release in Australia in mid-September for A$2,499, with retailers to be announced.

Falling within Philips’ entertainment-focused Momentum high-end monitors range, the 558M1RY is specifically designed for gamers and home entertainment enthusiasts.

The monitor includes a full-range Bowers & Wilkins soundbar, and is equipped with ‘Ambiglow’ to automatically project a halo of coloured light onto the walls behind, matching the content displayed.

For example, shades of blue light would project onto the walls behind when watching a documentary about oceans.

The 4K display monitor offers a resolution of 3840 x 2160, with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Gaming is enhanced via Low Input Lag (automatically reducing delay between device inputs and on-screen display), and made more comfortable via Flicker-free technology to protect eye strain over long periods.

MultiView technology also allows two separate devices to display content on the same screen synonymously.

Further product information and specifications are available here.