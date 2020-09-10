Samsung Electronics has won big at the 62nd annual Good Design Awards 2020, with five of its products named winners, including two recipients of the prestigious Gold Accolade.

Samsung’s Jet 90 with Clean Station and its Air Purifier (AX9500) picked up Gold Accolades, with other Good Design award winners including the AirDresser, 2-door Family Hub and Wind-Free Geo Split System.

The Good Design Awards recognise products of outstanding innovation and design, with the view of improving the lives of end-users.

“Australia’s Good Design Award is more than a symbol of design excellence – it represents the hard work and dedication towards an innovative outcome that will ultimately make our lives better,” states Dr Brandon Glen, Chief Executive, Good Design Australia.

The 2020 Good Design Awards attracted a record number of submissions, with 835 design projects assess within this year’s international awards.

“We always strive to create products that make a meaningful difference for consumers through the functional and design benefits they deliver,” adds Samsung Electronics Australia, Head of Consumer Electronics, Jeremy Senior.

“We’re proud to see a selection of our products, across a variety of categories including the Air Purifier and AirDresser recognised by the most prestigious design awards in Australia.”

The Samsung Air Purifier (AX9500) was praised for combining purification tech with style, with its stackable design catering to compact spaces.

The Jet 90 was recognised for an ergonomically designed telescopic wand, catering to hard-to-reach spaces, plus its self-standing unit.

The Samsung AirDresser was also praised for its luxury minimalist design, with the Wind-Free Geo Split System recognised for its powerful feature set amidst heighten home hygiene measures.

The Samsung Family Hub 5.0 received attention for its simple exterior, suitable for blending into architectural kitchens, alongside a high-degree of digital functionality.