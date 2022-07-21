Microsoft’s business communications platform Teams has been reported as down worldwide, affecting at least thousands of users.

While Microsoft is yet to announce how many have been affected by the outage, DownDetector peaked with over 7,500 reports of the issue.

Reports also suggest that over 250 users are having issues with Microsoft’s Office 365 service.

Microsoft has addressed the issue in a tweet, saying that they are aware that many users are unable to access Teams, and in an update, have said that “a recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service, which has resulted in impact”. They are currently working on fixing the issue.

We've received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features. We're investigating the issue and further updates can be found in your Service Health Dashboard via TM402718. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 21, 2022

The past year has seen sever other big technology company’s hit with outages, with Sony’s PlayStation Network out the other day and Meta Platforms having a 6-hour outage last October, which affected WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. Businesses have been heavily affected to, with services such as MailChimp going down for many only the other day.

This is a growing issue, with an increased number of people working from home following the global COVID-19 pandemic, with thousands worldwide depending on services such as Teams and Office 365.