HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Microsoft Teams Down For Thousands Worldwide

Microsoft Teams Down For Thousands Worldwide

By | 21 Jul 2022

Microsoft’s business communications platform Teams has been reported as down worldwide, affecting at least thousands of users.

While Microsoft is yet to announce how many have been affected by the outage, DownDetector peaked with over 7,500 reports of the issue.

Reports also suggest that over 250 users are having issues with Microsoft’s Office 365 service.

Microsoft has addressed the issue in a tweet, saying that they are aware that many users are unable to access Teams, and in an update, have said that “a recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service, which has resulted in impact”. They are currently working on fixing the issue.

The past year has seen sever other big technology company’s hit with outages, with Sony’s PlayStation Network out the other day and Meta Platforms having a 6-hour outage last October, which affected WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. Businesses have been heavily affected to, with services such as MailChimp going down for many only the other day.

This is a growing issue, with an increased number of people working from home following the global COVID-19 pandemic, with thousands worldwide depending on services such as Teams and Office 365.


593414

About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Amazon Outage Affects Consumers Worldwide, Indicates Growing Issue
Roblox Blackout Lasts 11 Hours, Infuriates Users
Microsoft Booming, Surface, Office 365 & Xbox Report Double Digit Growth
Teams App Finally Available Through Microsoft Store
Thousands Affected By Optus Outage
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Exec Confirms New Foldable Smartphone Release
Latest News
/
July 21, 2022
/
Philips Commercial TVs In Big Demand Westan Cuts Multi Million Dollar Stadium Display Deals
Latest News
/
July 21, 2022
/
Qualcomm To Unveil Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 This Year
Latest News
/
July 21, 2022
/
Beyerdynamic Reveal Free BYRD True Wireless Earbuds
Latest News
/
July 21, 2022
/
Apple Unveil ‘Two-Pronged’ Healthcare Strategy
Latest News
/
July 21, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Exec Confirms New Foldable Smartphone Release
Latest News
/
July 21, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Following several rumours that a Samsung foldable smartphone release was imminent, and the confirmation of the company’s Samsung Galaxy Unpacked...
Read More