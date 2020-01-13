Personal & Portable Tattoo Printer

Need a tattoo but can’t justify having it on your skin for the rest of your life? Then the Prinker S is the perfect solution for you, allowing you to print a temporary tattoo on your body, even while on the go.

Unveiled at CES 2020, the Prinker S (black ink version) is an FDA compliant cosmetic ink tattoo solution that produces temporary waterproof tattoos.

Set to cost US$269, the Prinker S comes with a single Prinker Ink cartridge with 300ml of black ink.

According to Prinker, a single Consumable Set Black Ink has enough ink for approximately 1000 tattoos.

Prinker also offers a Set Colour Ink set.

While the tattoos are water-resistant, due to their cosmetic ingredients, they are still soap washable.

Supported by a companion app that offers over 1000 tattoos to choose from, users can quickly easily ink their body, without the risk of regret years later.

Users can even upload or sketch their own tattoos via the Prinker Content Platform, which can then be accessed in the companion app.

While the device is unlikely to excite tattoo artists or even tattoo owners initially, the new technology may assist in streamlining the process.

Tattoo artists regularly use thermal stencil makers, which can set you back upwards of $1000.