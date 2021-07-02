Peloton is under fire again as a Brookyln family file a lawsuit against the treadmill manufacturers, after their three-year-old son suffered horrendous third-degree burns after getting trapped under a “defective and dangerous” Pelton treadmill.

Sarah and Ygal Saadoun filed a lawsuit against Peloton yesterday in New York State Supreme Court, relating to an incident last July.

The three-year-old has permanent scarring and continuing “shock, emotional distress, pain and suffering”, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit argues the company knew the treadmill was “extremely and unreasonably dangerous”, after safety regulators issued a warning in April 2020, following many injuries and the death of one child.

Instead of copping blame, Peloton instead called the warning “inaccurate and misleading”, a stance that CEO John Foley has since apologised for, saying Peloton “made a mistake in our initial response”.

“The Peloton Tread+ is so dangerous that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the following public statement: ‘CPSC staff believes the Peloton Tread+ poses serious risks to children for abrasions, fractures, and death. In light of multiple reports of children becoming entrapped, pinned, and pulled under the rear roller of the product, CPSC urges consumers with children at home to stop using the product immediately'”, the lawsuit says.

The family’s lawyer said: “As alleged in this lawsuit, Peloton’s treadmills, which were designed to be used at home, were unsafe for children.

“The Saadoun family and many others are paying the price for that.”

The family are seeking unspecified damages.