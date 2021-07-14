HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Peloton Launches In Australia Today, And It’s Very Expensive

Peloton Launches In Australia Today, And It’s Very Expensive

By | 14 Jul 2021
,

Peloton has had a nightmarish run of late, with a lawsuit for giving a kid third-degree burns, the death of another child, over 80 separate injuries linked to a certain treadmill, and the late John McPhee explaining how easily hackable the system was.

But all that is hopefully behind the fitness brand, as they launch in Australia today.

Peloton’s basic bike, with 2x10watt speakers and 22-inch touchscreen retails for $2,895, while the Peloton Bike+, with 24-inch screen, and various extra features in $3,695.

Where Peloton will hope to make an impact in these COVID times is with the $59 a month Peloton All Access virtual gym membership. The company is offering up a three-month trial period, which will be long enough to lure in any customers that get addicted to the at-home workout.

Despite the false start, they are launching at a very opportune time here.

 

About Post Author
You may also like
Peloton Rival Makes Big Aussie Fitness Push
Peloton Sued After 3-Year-Old Suffers Third-Degree Burns
Peloton Moves Into Wearables Market With Heart-Rate Armband
Peloton To Hang Aussie Shingle
Peloton To Open Its First US Factory
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

JBL Caught Up In Headphone Fight
Latest News
/
July 14, 2021
/
ASIC Warns About Taking Advice From Finfluencers
Finance
/
July 14, 2021
/
Security Input Sought For New Apps
Cybersecurity
/
July 14, 2021
/
Government Calls On Industry To Tighten Up Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity Latest News
/
July 14, 2021
/
Foxtel Celebrates 140 Emmy Nominations
Foxtel Latest News
/
July 14, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

JBL Caught Up In Headphone Fight
Latest News
/
July 14, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Catch, cheap, Click Frenzy bargains, really how about the Aldi specials, that appear to clean up all the questionable marketing...
Read More