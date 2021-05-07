HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Peloton Says Tread Recall Will Reduce Quarterly Sales By $212 Million

Peloton Says Tread Recall Will Reduce Quarterly Sales By $212 Million

By | 7 May 2021
,

After the Peloton Tread+ was linked to the death of a child, as well as over 80 separate injuries, Peloton have reduced its projected quarterly revenue for April-June to AU$1.176 million, explaining that recalls and delayed product releases would reduce their sales during the current quarter by AU$212 million.

Surprisingly, shares gained 5 per cent after the announcement, as shareholders were expecting a far worse result.

Chief Executive Officer John Foley said the financial impact would be “short term” and that the company is working on a software update that requires a passcode to use the Tread+. He also said that Peloton expect roughly 10 per cent of Tread+ users to seek a refund, and that shipping times are back to pre-pandemic levels.

“While progress has been made, additional work remains to reduce delivery times across the remainder of our product portfolio and regions,” Foley said..

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Peloton Treadmill Recalled Questions Over OZ Launch
Peloton’s Stocks Plummet After Safety Concerns Increase
New OZ Bound Peloton Product Deemed ‘Dangerous’ By US Regulator
Child Killed After Peloton Fitness Product Spruiked In OZ
Peloton Rides Into Australia
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Netflix Planning ‘N-Plus’ Content Hub
Industry Latest News Netflix
/
May 7, 2021
/
Encrypted Messaging Apps Targeted By Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission
Communication Industry Latest News
/
May 7, 2021
/
Twitter Just Introduced A Tip Jar For Some Reason
Industry Latest News
/
May 7, 2021
/
Klipsch Not Saying How Much ‘Faulty’ Soundbars Will Cost The Company
Latest News
/
May 7, 2021
/
Google Will Require Android App Developers Reveal Data Collection To Users
Google Industry Latest News
/
May 7, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Netflix Planning ‘N-Plus’ Content Hub
Industry Latest News Netflix
/
May 7, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
A customer survey sent out by Netflix reveals future plans to create an online platform called N-Plus, which will house...
Read More